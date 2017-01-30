Uganda: I Am Happy to Serve After 23 Years, Says Retired Col Kaka

After leaving Makerere University, I worked in the ministry of Public Service for about three years before I was transferred to the Masindi under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Col Kaka retired from the army in 1993, however, President Musevni recalled him from retirement and appointed him director of Internal Security Organisation. He told Henry Lubulwa how he plans to go about his new role and how he has been living a private life in Ssese Islands.

When did you join the army?

After leaving Makerere University, I worked in the ministry of Public Service for about three years before I was transferred to the Masindi under the Ministry of Agriculture. This was around 1980, an election by then. During this period, the country was under a lot of tension after Milton Obote won the elections amid allegations of massive rigging and disfranchisement. I felt insecure and when the National Resistance Army announced the rebellion, I joined them since many of them Gen Elly Tumwine who had joined, were my friends.

So what happened while in the Bush?

Of course it was fighting and running from one place to another. However, me I more involved in intelligence gathering than fighting.

We trekked long distances without food but we all were encouraged by our commanders who always believed in something larger - capturing power. We had little or no communication with our families and relatives.

After capturing power, I served until 1993 and decided to retire at a rank of a Major. I resorted to farming and eco - tourism in the Ssese Islands, which I have enjoyed since.

Of course there was much work immediately after leaving the army but I kept my tabs and I am now satisfied of what I have done so far.

Why did you retire much early while many of your colleagues are still serving in the military?

I thought it was time for me. There were many young soldiers who were coming up and at the same time I was ageing.

I decided to give room for the young blood to come in. Besides I had done my part for the country I had served since I had finished studies.

Then what happened after that?

I settled for business. However, once in a while I have been assisting in security circles, especially in the Ssese Islands.

I have started a fisheries organisation that has been fighting illegal fishing and illegal logging.

How would you manage the ISO docket given that you have not been in the military for almost 23 years?

An intelligence officer, will always remains one. I have never forgotten the skills I used in the Bush War.

I know things have changed and there is a lot of new technology but I will engage my predecessors and other stakeholders in the security circles to guide me where I fail.

I know the appointing authority chose someone who has knowledge of the Uganda security and I will definitely do what it requires to have the country secure.

Anything you think you are going miss as a private citizen?

Of course I will miss Ssese Islands as a place but most of all, I am happy that I have been given a chance to serve again.

I want to continue visualising my agenda and I want the to contribute to nurturing the young people of Uganda. I want to assist in averting subversive activities in the country that just gives our country a bad name.

Not engaging in rebel and illegal activities but rather those that would help develop our country.