Kenya: Munya Urges PNU Supporters to Help Party Regain Past Glory

The Party of National Unity (PNU) says it is confident of regaining its past glory by winning several elective seats in the coming elections.

Party leader Peter Munya said the party will marshal troops and resources to bag a majority of parliamentary and ward seats in the elections.

Speaking in Timau Town on Sunday, Mr Munya said he is happy to be part of a mass movement that will garner sufficient numbers and capture power at the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta's term in 2022.

The Meru governor pleaded with party supporters to stick to PNU and back its candidates.

"You can only strengthen PNU by voting for its candidates. We want as many MPs and ward representatives so that we can have bargaining power in national politics," Mr Munya told his supporters in Timau.

Mr Munya said PNU's campaign is focused on liberating the region politically, adding that a re-energised party could still stake a claim in the political arena.

NOT IN NASA

"PNU is the choice of many people in Kenya. I am not in Nasa coalition as has been claimed by my opponents," he said.

He said his development record as unmatchable and asked his main opponent for the gubernatorial seat, Senator Kiraitu Murungi, to take a back seat in the county's politics.

"The senator has been in Nairobi for the last four years. He recently started coming home because he wants this position.

"He should be reminded of the work (which has been done) by the county government because age is catching up with him," he said.

Mr Munya also took a swipe at the Jubilee administration over what he said is skewed distribution of dam projects in the country, insisting that Meru also deserves a share.

He said a dam is important especially in Buuri Sub-County which is a semi-arid.

"Water that was (being) used by residents of Mutunyi area has been diverted to the Isiolo International Airport. The Meru people also need dams for prosperity in agriculture," he said.