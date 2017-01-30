Uganda: Face to Face With Museveni Rebels, UNLA Spy's Side of the Story

analysis

I was working at Mbuya as part of the intelligence unit by the time Yoweri Museveni and his loyalists merged with ex-president Yusuf Kironde Lule's group (Uganda Freedom Fighters) in 1981 to form the National Resistance Army (NRA) shortly after the bitterly disputed 1980 general election.

It was on January 6, 1981, while I was attending a meeting with then vice president Paulo Muwanga that information of Museveni, a former Military Commission member, declaring rebellion, reached us.

We had previously got reports and squashed the four different such groups that had emerged with declared intention to fight and disorganise the new Milton Obote II regime.

I had only met Museveni once and we never got acquainted much, but we knew he was a very experienced and seasoned fighter with guerrilla war experience.

Mr Museveni had participated in the December 1980 general election on the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) party ticket, and I remember meeting Eriya Kategeya and Dr Ruhakana Rugunda; Museveni's best mobilizers in the fight, a week before they jumped into the bush.

As they regrouped west and southwest, Mbarara, especially Kazo, became their main recruitment area immediately before advancing and laying a foundation in the Luweero Triangle.

I had worked in Mbuya with a colleague named Kamuntu, he knew many of the 27 NRA fighters who pioneered the bush war and through Kamuntu, I discovered a lot [about the new rebel group].

A few weeks after Museveni had declared a rebellion, I relocated to Masaka from Kampala to coordinate UNLA intelligence.

On the third day in the area, while riding to Katigondo, a seemingly informed man in his 40s stopped me and said some armed men were involved in an accident north of Katigondo.

A vehicle, in which they moved, got a puncture and unfortunately, they did not have a spare tyre.

We were very few at our base and very divided, so we failed to mobilize immediately for a chase. The next day, I also learnt that while going to Masaka town the previous night, I had unknowingly interacted with Museveni and his team as they looked for help in trying to fix their broken tyre.

The next morning of February 6, there was the famous attack on Kabamba; but the rebels did not raid much weapons as they had planned.

The Kabamba attack was the signal that set us on our toes, a confirmation that Mr Museveni and his men were serious.

I led an eight-man team to Kabamba on February 7, but realised they (NRA) had very few guns although they even failed to manage them.

That evening of February 7, we confronted the group who had moved less than 40km from Sembabule town. Although they had divided up -less than a platoon - and had only seven guns but the others, unarmed, attacked our men and took away weapons from them.

An intelligence report at my unit received on February 8, 1981, indicated that the NRA carried away an RPG launcher without a shell but had more guns than the day they attacked Kabamba; this was after their attack on a UNLA establishment in Kiboga and were retreating.

It was on July 4, 1982, at dawn when I came face-to-face with the rebels for the first time. I had come to Kampala and set off aboard a pick-up truck to Matuga in Wakiso with two other colleagues to check on a close friend who lived there and had just undergone an operation at Mulago Hospital.