Malawi Police in the Eastern Region District of Balaka during the night of Saturday 28th January 2017 night conducted an operation called dubbed 'Ndiwe Ndani' in Balaka Township and surrounding locations.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Edith Kachotsa told Nyasa Times that the operation started on 28th January 2017 at around 2200hrs and ended on the early hours of 29th January, 2017.

"The operation was organized with an intention to sensitize people who usually walk at night about the dangers of walking around town during old hours. They were also advised to take full responsibility of protecting themselves and their families, not only depending on Police" Inspector Kachotsa told Nyasa Times.

According to the Police PRO, Bicycle Taxi Operators commonly called 'Kabaza' were also warned to stop operating their businesses in town during old hours because this promotes easy movement of suspected criminals who are terrorizing our town.

"This Ndiwe Ndani Operation is one of the initiatives which have been put in place to make sure that Balaka continues to be a safe and peaceful town" said the Police Publicist.

The exercise came weeks after the High Court in Blantyre ruled that the Rogue and Vagabond offence is unconstitutional.

Malawi has been using the oudated Rogue and Vagabond Law which Law experts say it had alot of problems.

They argued that every suspect is presumed innocent and guaranteed Human Rights including the right to Freedom of Movement.