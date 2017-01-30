Kenya: Embu County Gets Green Light to Develop Its Airstrip

Civil aviation stakeholders have given the Embu County government the go-ahead to develop an airstrip for commercial purposes.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe and Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Jonny Andersen, however, told Governor Martin Wambora that the airstrip, located along the Embu-Kiritiri highway, could only be used for domestic flights.

Speaking when they paid a courtesy call on the governor, the two officials said it is possible for the county to use the airstrip despite it being under the Interior Ministry.

Mr Wambora had complained that the airstrip was out of bounds for anyone apart from security agents guarding it or operating drones there.

He said he had received bids from international investors who want to use it for commercial purposes and who are already willing to give out over Sh10 billion to extend the airstrip's runway from the current 1.5 kilometres to four kilometres.

The Embu Airstrip is situated approximately 10 minutes by road South East of Embu's central business district, along the Embu-Kiritiri Highway.

CLEAR GARBAGE, OVERGROWN TREES

"We also have locals who want to invest there but the problem is that it is a no-go zone to us. Moyale has military personnel but civilians use it," Mr Wambora said.

However, Captain Kibe told the governor that there is a need to clear some overgrown trees to the west of the airstrip and relocate garbage to ensure there are no birds in the airplanes way.

He also advised that using the Isiolo International Airport for non-domestic flights would be more viable instead of expanding the local airstrip.

Mr Wambora said people living near the airstrip had already been compensated and would leave anytime the airstrip becomes operational.

He said the county has also purchased 33 acres of land at Muraru for the relocation of the dumpsite, while the county has also secured a deal with Italian investors to build a garbage recycling plant with a capacity to produce 10 megawatts of power per hour.