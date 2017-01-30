Uganda: Kiprotich Eyes Breaking National Marathon Record

Photo: BackpagePix

Uganda's Stephen Kiprotich celebrates winning the Olympic men's marathon in London.

Kampala — Stephen Kiprotich will look to break his own 2:06:33 national record if he takes part in any marathon this year.

The former Olympic and world champions set the record at the Tokyo Marathon on February 22, 2015 and will use the IAAF World Cross Country Championship due March 26 at Kololo Independence Grounds to build his speed for the feat.

"If you look at all the best marathoners in the world, they run these cross country races and 10,000m as part of their training," Kiprotich, who spoke to Daily Monitor just after the Uganda Olympic Committee's elective assembly on Saturday, said.

"Why should I be different? I want to go at least a minute and deep less in a marathon this year. That is my goal," he said Kapchorwa-bound. It will be a big come back for the runner who had a 2016 to forget after an unsuccessful defence of his Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Luckily for him, he can be able to balance the preparations for March 26 and those for his marathon goals after all both camps are in Kapchorwa.

"Honestly I was surprised that I was among the best five and second in my team at the national cross country championship (on January 14). Even more that I made the national team because I was just training and helping my teammates in camp when I decided to participate.

"I wasn't in the right frame and maybe I would have won if I was prepared. But now I am on the team and I have to balance my preps. I have run cross country for seven years so there is nothing to worry about," he added.