30 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe New Mayor Bikoko Says Will Not Kick Out Vendors Off Streets

By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe new mayor Desmond Bikoko has ruled out kicking out vendors off the streets of the capital city, a thorny issue that has pitied the street vendors against authorities over the past years.

Speaking at a news conference, Bikoko said there was need to find a good place where the vendors can be trading from.

"It is unfair to remove them from the streets without giving them an alternative place to trade from," he said.

However, his decision will likely clash with that of the central government which use the police to chase away the vendors from the streets.

They are accused of pick pocketing and littering the city, among other issues.

There is always a cat and mouse chase between vendors and authorities as vendors usually refuse to relocate to designated trading places.

