Nigeria: Masaba, 93-Year-Old Cleric, Who Married Over 80 Wives, Buried

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria

The late Mohammed Masaba, 93-year-old cleric who married over 80 Wives

The body of Mohammed Masaba, a 93-year-old Muslim cleric, who married over 80 wives, was yesterday buried in Bida, headquarters of Bida Local Council of Niger State.

Masaba died on Saturday in his Bida residence after a brief illness at the age of 93. The burial prayer was led by Chief Imam of Nma Iyaoo Central Mosque, Kotaworo area, Mohammed Gadangi .

News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that a large crowd joined in the prayers after which Masaba was immediately buried at his residence. The funeral prayers was attended by Abdulmalik Ndayako, the Shaba Nupe, the second in command in Nupe Kingdom, and Usman Ilata the Kotun Nupe, who is third in command. Both represented the Emirate Council.

District heads and traditional title holders also attended, in addition to Isa Wake, member, Niger State House of Assembly, councillors of Lavun Local Council, politicians and business men.

Nma Magana, a resident of Masaba's palace, described Masaba as a dedicated Muslim, who promoted Islam in Nupe kingdom. "He was a philanthropist, humble and committed to the preaching of Islam, " he said.

One of his children, Mahmood Masaba, described his father as a true Muslim who worked towards promoting Islam in Bida and beyond throughout his life.

"My father made us adherents of the principle of justice as enshrined in our religion, " he said. Ishak Yahaya Bello, secretary to Mohammed Masaba, said: "Baba warned us never to associate Allah with any evil thing but pray and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAW).

Mohammed Tahir, Personal Assistant to Masaba said: "He was a Godly man. Everybody in this town knows we have lost a very important person who left behind a legacy that all should emulate.

"He is a man of his words. He told us to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah and not to associate Allah with any other thing "

"Masaba never, in his life, sought any medical attention in hospital. He did not use Western medicine either for himself or his followers. He believed in divine medication from Almighty Allah"

Tahir dismissed media reports that Masaba slumped twice before being taken to hospital. NAN had reported that the man died at home. Masaba is survived by 89 wives, over 180 children and many grandchildren.