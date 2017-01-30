Botswana police have arrested the eighth Zimbabwean who escaped from Gerald Estates Centre Prison recently.

The man was arrested last week. This was after 18 prisoners breached prison security and disappeared.

Of the 18, 15 are Zimbabweans.

According to media reports, Botswana Prison Service with the assistance of the police, army and other state security agents, arrested Rowland Moyo last Tuesday.

He is facing robbery charges.

Moyo was arrested at Galo Mall in Francistown.

Prisons spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wamorena Ramolefhe confirmed Moyo's arrest.

"Moyo was arrested at around 9pm. We are on the trail of the other escapees and we can assure the members of the public that more arrests will be made soon," Snr Supt Ramolefhe said.

Moyo was the second suspect to be arrested in Francistown.

Other jail-breakers were recaptured in Tutume, Tatisiding and Masingwaneng.

Only one escapee, Thabani Ncube, who is facing a murder charge in Botswana was arrested in Zimbabwe.

Ncube is currently in custody in Zimbabwe where he has pending criminal cases.

Moyo and six others, Gaomodimo Molosiwa, Mlindeli Moyo, Sicelo Sibanda, Godwin Mapunganyika, Charlotte Ndlovu and Methuli Sibanda are expected to appear in court soon where they will be charged with escaping from lawful custody.

The 18 escapees, who were described as dangerous, face serious charges of murder and robbery.

Three of them are Batswana while 15 are Zimbabweans.

Botswana police have indicated most of the suspects who escaped are believed to be in Francistown and its environs.

Chakalani Barati, Musa Willy, Elvis Ndlovu, Dzikhamani Ndebele, Innocent Nyoni, Edwin Ncube, Sunganai Tafiraushe, Givemore Chaloba, Brilliant Thabisani and Bruce Masuku are still on the run.