30 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim a Lose Again

A shocking display of batting by the Zimbabwe A top order condemned the hosts to their second defeat in as many matches after losing by 55-runs to touring Afghanistan A at Harare Sports Club.

Afghanistan A won the match through the Duckworth-Lewis method following a rain interruption. They now lead the five-match unofficial One Day International series 2-0.

The Zimbabwe A had done a splendid job when they bowled out their opponents for 208 runs in 47.3 overs thanks to Carl Mumba's five for 54.

But then the home side collapsed for a mere 126 runs after the target had been revised to 182 in 31 overs.

The home side was only saved from complete disgrace by an astonishing innings from Ryan Burl, who scored 54 runs with six sixes, while the rest of the top nine batsmen scraped 26 runs between them.

Zimbabwe A brought in the very promising Under-19 wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Murray to make his A team début and relieve the captain PJ Moor behind the stumps, while Brian Chari also played - the unsuccessful opening batsmen of the first match, Charles Kunje and Tendai Maruma, were omitted.

The deterioration in the weather came sooner than expected, and 50 minutes after the start the sky was overcast and a drizzle began. Play continued, though and as the weather improved, the batsmen flourished.

The teams will clash again tomorrow.

