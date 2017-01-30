DONOVAN Benard might have spent Zimbabwe's campaign at this year's Africa Cup of Nations warming the bench but the young goalkeeper is in demand back home where a number of Premiership soccer teams are understood to be after his signature.

Benard, who turns 22 in July, saw his contract with How Mine expiring on December 31 last year, making him a free agent for this coming season. The Herald understands that the young shot-stopper might soon be shifting his base from Bulawayo to Harare.

This came after a number of Premiership teams approached him soon after his tour of duty with the Warriors at the African Cup of Nations where he was deputising Tatenda Mukuruva.

Among the teams that are after Benard's signature are Harare City who are reported to have offered him a three-year contract.

When contacted by The Herald yesterday, Benard said he is open to talks but was yet to be approached by any club.

"I have heard the rumours (about Harare City) . . . They are also rumours to me. If they approach me, I'm open to talks because right now I don't have a club.

"Right now I don't have anything on the table. I am waiting for an offer," said Benard.

The goalkeeper returned home last week from the tour of duty at the AFCON tournament in Gabon.

However, he could not feature for Zimbabwe in any of the three group games. He has been working with Harare City duo of goalkeepers coach Richard Tswatswa and coach Mkuphali Masuku at the Warriors and the duo are believed to have developed a keen interest on the former Aces Youth Academy product.

In fact, Harare City recently appointed Masuku as their head coach and sources say the Sunshine Boys' mentor liked what he saw in Benard while they were working together at the senior national team and had dangled a "juicy carrot" in front of him.

Harare City are understood to be offering Benard a signing-on fee of nearly $7 000 plus a monthly salary of $900 after tax.

However, the young goalkeeper said there is a chance of going back to How Mine if he is offered a better contract as he continues to weigh his options.

Benard, who is also not ruling out a move overseas, is giving How Mine the first preference.

"If they offer me a better contract there are also chances of me going back there. I am waiting for them to make an offer. I can say I am waiting for a good offer," said Benard.

The 21-year-old, who at one stage was an understudy to Marlon Jani at the now-defunct Premiership side Motor Action, is optimistic of the upcoming season and says he just wants to perform better than last season.