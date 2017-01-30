Rwanda: Uwamahoro Keen to Become a Cricket Icon

Rwanda women national cricket team player Cathia Uwamahoro has expressed her determination to become not only a local cricket Icon but an international one.

The 22-year-old made the remarks on Friday at Kicukiro cricket ground where she is currently training 8 hours a day in preparation for her attempt at setting the Guinness World record of 26 hours batting in the net, which will begin on February 17 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

"I have had a chance to meet and interact with the England women national team captain Heather Knight, who is a great cricketer and an international icon for the young women cricketers. She is my role model and I want to surpass her by setting a world record something that she hasn't done," she noted.

Uwamahoro is one of the country's experienced women cricket players, having played in several local, regional and continental competitions. She has captained her team Charity CC to three titles.

She started playing cricket at the age 14 in 2008 under tutelage of Eric Dusingizimana, the current Guinness World Record holder, who batted 51-hours in the net, last year.

As a player, Uwamahoro is an all-rounder for both club and country, with one of the major highlights of her career being, scoring 90 runs off 45 balls for Charity CC against Queens of Victory in a Computer Point Twenty20 tournament game, last season.

During the course of her attempt at the Guiness World record, Uwamahoro will face bowling from cricketers in the country, men and women as well as her role model, Heather Knights.

A successful attempt on February 17 would mean that Rwanda holds the coveted world record in both male and female categories.

Dusingizimana broke Indian Virag Male's 50 hour Guinness World record for the longest period spent batting in the net after he batted for 51 hours in the net.