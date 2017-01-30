30 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Uwamahoro Keen to Become a Cricket Icon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pontian Kabeera

Rwanda women national cricket team player Cathia Uwamahoro has expressed her determination to become not only a local cricket Icon but an international one.

The 22-year-old made the remarks on Friday at Kicukiro cricket ground where she is currently training 8 hours a day in preparation for her attempt at setting the Guinness World record of 26 hours batting in the net, which will begin on February 17 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

"I have had a chance to meet and interact with the England women national team captain Heather Knight, who is a great cricketer and an international icon for the young women cricketers. She is my role model and I want to surpass her by setting a world record something that she hasn't done," she noted.

Uwamahoro is one of the country's experienced women cricket players, having played in several local, regional and continental competitions. She has captained her team Charity CC to three titles.

She started playing cricket at the age 14 in 2008 under tutelage of Eric Dusingizimana, the current Guinness World Record holder, who batted 51-hours in the net, last year.

As a player, Uwamahoro is an all-rounder for both club and country, with one of the major highlights of her career being, scoring 90 runs off 45 balls for Charity CC against Queens of Victory in a Computer Point Twenty20 tournament game, last season.

During the course of her attempt at the Guiness World record, Uwamahoro will face bowling from cricketers in the country, men and women as well as her role model, Heather Knights.

A successful attempt on February 17 would mean that Rwanda holds the coveted world record in both male and female categories.

Dusingizimana broke Indian Virag Male's 50 hour Guinness World record for the longest period spent batting in the net after he batted for 51 hours in the net.

Rwanda

Natural Resources Authority to Be Split Into 3

The government has introduced a Bill that seeks to dissolve the Rwanda Natural Resources Authority (RNRA) and form three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.