Uganda: Museveni's Eye On Intelligence

What ISO boss Balya's fall, Kayihura's rise mean

President Yoweri Museveni's replacement of Brig. Ronnie Balya as the Director General Internal Security Organisation (ISO) is being seen as an extension of the intelligence leadership shakeup that started in June 2015.

Insiders are divided on what is informing the changes with some saying "the President does it all the time" but a general view is that President Museveni, who has been complaining about the failures of intelligence and security bodies, is looking to fix them.

Museveni has replaced Brig. Balya with Rt. Col. Frank Kaka, who fought in the war that brought this government to power and who was a respected intelligence operative even at that time.

The move comes at the heels of a major military reshuffle just two weeks ago in which Museveni moved both Brig. Charles Bakahumura, the Chief of Military Intelligence and his deputy Brig. Richard Karemire from the leadership of CMI, another core intelligence agency. The pair were appointed Chief of Logistics and Engineering and army spokesperson, respectively.

Museveni replaced Brig. Bakahumura with Col Abel Kandiho, who has been Staff Officer under the Office of the State Minster of Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs.

Just a year and a half ago, Museveni had fired the boss of another intelligence agency. The Director General External Security Organisation (ESO), Robert Masolo, was replaced him with Joseph Ocwet.

ISO, CMI and ESO, which make up the core of Uganda's mainstream intelligence, are now all under new leadership, that is, Ocwet for ESO, Col. Kandiho for ESO and now Col. Kaka for ISO.

While President Museveni usually has personal reasons for shaking up heads of security and intelligence bodies, insiders say, just like with the army shake up, the intelligence shakeup is also informed by the need to fix them.

Apart from Ocwet, both Col. Kandiho and Col. Kaka are tested commanders and intelligence operatives.

Before his posting, Ocwet was previously Uganda's Ambassador to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 2004, he was involved in the efforts to mediate between the Government and the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels during the Juba peace talks and was also involved in negotiating the return of Gen. David Sejusa, Uganda's former coordinator of intelligence services, who had escaped to London after making allegations about a conspiracy to assassinate some in government opposed to alleged plans by President Museveni to have his son, Maj.Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, succeed him.

Kandiho, on the other hand, has headed military police and the Joint Anti-Terrorism Unit under military intelligence.

Col. Kaka is even more tested. Despite being on Katebe (no deployment) for a longtime, he is a historical in the intelligence community. He was already an intelligence officer during the bush war that brought President Museveni into power. In 1983, for instance, Kaka and Gen. Mugisha Muntu, then both intelligence officers were given an assignment to investigate a group of prisoners including Herbert Itongwa, a fierce fighter, who would later become a major before dying in 2013.

Kaka is said to have carried out intelligence before the 1984 invasion of Masindi Artillery Regiment was carried out. Kaka had previously worked in Masindi.

Maj. Kaka, would later retire into private business in Ssese Islands, where he has been running a hotel. Kaka remained a colonel until 2012 when President Museveni promoted him to Colonel.

During that round of promotions, other historicals like Matayo Kyaligonza also retired and Julius Chihandae also retired, were promoted to Major General and Brigadier respectively.

The three have now replaced Balya, Masolo and Bakahumura. Balya, who also replaced Dr. Amos Mukumbi in 2006, is among the founders of ISO, having headed intelligence in Mbarara during the bush days until about 1990.

Masolo, on the other hand, had headed ESO since 2007 and Bakahumura headed CMI since 2012 when he was appointed replacing Brig James Mugira, who was transferred to head the Luwero ammunition industries based in Nakasongola.

But all these heads of these intelligence bodies have faced the same problem, which insiders say, is at the heart of why Museveni has been moving them and some insiders say if it is not addressed, the main intelligence bodies, might remain shadows of what they used to be.

Museveni has blamed intelligence bodies for failing to unmask embezzlement in the army, lapses in security and failing to nip in the bud activities of wrong elements like terrorists, among others.

For instance, Balya's then-boss, Dr. Makumbi was sacked following an audit of the July 11 terror attacks in Kampala put most of blame on ISO's failures. Even before the bomb attacks, President Museveni was reportedly furious with ISO for failing to detect the magnitude of the September 2009 riots which resulted from government's refusal to let Buganda King, Kabaka Mutebi visit Kayunga District.

Insiders say, that an upset President Museveni even temporarily handed over political intelligence information gathering, especially the Buganda docket, to ESO, which appeared on top of things. ISO insiders said poor funding was the problem.

Balya replaced Makumbi and President Museveni is still complaining not against just ISO but ESO and CMI too.

Insiders, who say the agencies' biggest problem is perennial underfunding, fear that changing their leadership might not address the problem.

But apart from not addressing the funding problem, President Museveni is handing these agencies new roles.

In July last year, for instance, at a cabinet retreat President Museveni directed ISO to spearhead the fight against corruption.

"ISO and Permanent Secretaries and other accounting officers at district level are the ones who should help us fight corruption because they have a countrywide network," Museveni said.

Yet Balya was already struggling. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, who reigns supreme amongst the intelligence officers Uganda has had, had just been appointed Security Minister. There were a few months of a honeymoon but insiders say the two men had fallen out by the time Balya was fired.

Apart from this, the same year Balya was handed this assignment, marked the lowest moment in the life of ISO. It is the year, ISO staff went unpaid for several months and lacked operational money.

The Independent reported that for several months intelligence operatives working for the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) did not received salaries and the agency was stuck with no operations' money, raising concerns in the security establishment.

Officials had expected to get paid in December 2016 but once again, through an internal memo, they were requested to be patient until early this year.

This was not the first time ISO was getting starved. Under the tenure of Frank Tumwebaze as minister for Presidency (where ISO and ESO fall), the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs heard that intelligence stations across the country lacked operational funds. This, they were informed had been the problem over the previous four years.

Tumwebaze was seeking a supplementary budget for ISO and other agencies to facilitate their operations.

Many wondered how such a critical intelligence body could be starved of funds especially given the lingering security threats like terrorism that Uganda faces.

At their prime, mainstream intelligence bodies like ISO played a critical role in averting security disasters. In the 90s, they nipped in the bud a number of planned attacks including one on the parliament and the American embassy and brought an end to grenade explosions in omnibuses and buses by infiltrating the cells of elements behind these attacks.

Things changed. As of late last year, ISO chiefs were struggling to play a role in the investigation of the Lugogo shooting in which, Mathew Kanyamunyu is suspected to have shot Kenneth Akena, who died the following day as a result of the gunshot wound.

Until the early 2000s, ISO, ESO and CMI were the most revered intelligence gathering bodies. But they are increasingly becoming irrelevant because their budgets continues to be eaten into.

Kayihura's rise

Indeed, while advancements in technology make it an exciting time to be an intelligence operative, the heads of these organisations, are unlucky to head them at the time Gen. Kale Kayihura is the Inspector General of Police.

As they continue to struggle, the budget of Uganda police continues to grow. It hit Shs527 billion this financial year.

This is not a coincidence. The bosses of the intelligence bodies blame their current fate on Police Chief Gen. Kale Kayihura, who incidentally, Balya was widely rumoured to be warming up to replace before the axe swung.

Kayihura has, meanwhile, been restructuring police. One of his restructurings saw him grow the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID).

In 2013, funding for CID investigations was just Shs4.85 billion. As of last year, CIID got over Shs20 billion, and this year, it was demanding Shs 50 billion, which is almost the size of the budget of ISO.

"Due to inadequate funding, CIID is incapacitated and cannot investigate and conclude all cases registered," police noted in its pitch for more cash.

Indeed, the talk in security circles is that the entire ISO budget was swallowed by police. Critics say that while funding police is not a bad thing, weaning bodies like ISO off necessary funding is a dangerous oversight.

Poor funding is partly to blame for the loopholes inside Uganda's intelligence system, which critics have long said that in the wake of terror attacks in the region, is a big cause for worry.

Some critics say failure to fund the intelligence bodies and professionalise them is deliberate because the executive only sees them as necessary to serve its interests at the expense of national security.

Yet critics warn that as Uganda's intelligence remains riddled with weaknesses, unreformed and unequipped, what attacks like the September 2001 on the U.S, the July 2010 and the Westgate attack have shown that critical reforms in intelligence are critical if a country is to fight terrorism.

Seemingly cognisant of the problem, in 2012, President Yoweri Museveni directed an overhaul of the country's top intelligence bodies.

The move came following an expose on how an officer, Stephen Kisembo, in the External Security Organisation (ESO) was involved in selling Intel to Sudan, which is perplexing, given that Sudan is one of Uganda's biggest threats.

Having been an intelligence officer, Kayihura used his networks to keep supplying critical intelligence to Museveni that the other agencies were in the dark about.

For instance, it was Kayihura's intelligence about how renegade General Sejusa was involved in gathering intelligence about the army; sources say that was the basis for Museveni to order for the overhauling of the intelligence agencies.

But many also blame President for the "mess" in the intelligence bodies.

Since Museveni took over government in 1986, critics say, he has maintained his intelligence system-the kind that he had relied on to survive as a guerrilla, instead of reforming it and growing it into an independent and professional system.

Ultimately, many feel that the objective for Museveni has been retaining power. That is why he has built a "fortress of loyalty instead of a professional intelligence system".

They note that the current situation in ISO is evidence that for President Museveni, if some other organisation can do what ISO is meant to do as the police is doing, then ISO ceases to be relevant.

This is why some fear that, however good Col. Kaka and his colleagues at other sister agencies might be, they too might fail to return the agencies to their former glory.

