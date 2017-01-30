Nigeria: IDP Camp Bombing - Presidential Committee Foots Medical Bill of Victims

The Presidential Committee on the North East on Sunday announced its decision to settle the medical bill of victims of the recent Air Force accidental bombing in Borno.

Over 200 people were buried after the accidental bombing of the Rann camp for internally displaced persons, IDPs, by a Nigerian jet targeting suspected Boko Haram members.

Tijjani Tumsa, the Executive Vice Chairman of the committee who disclosed this when he visited the victims on admission at the Specialists' Hospital, Maiduguri, pledged N20 million to the hospital to cover the medical expenses.

Mr. Tumsa said that the committee would also give N10,000 to each of the victims on admission to take care of their personal needs.

"We have come here to commiserate with the victims and their families and see what we can do to help them.

"On behalf of our chairman, retired General Theophilus Danjuma, we are pledging complete payment of their medical bills.

"We are going to pay N20 million to the Specialist Hospital to cover the cost of their treatment.

"This is to ensure that none of the victims pays for any treatment or medication," he said.

He also said that the committee would give N1 million to the caregivers to further boost their moral.

"We are also providing N1 million to the caregivers to encourage them and to facilitate their humanitarian activities," Mr. Tumsa said.

He commended the International Committee for the Red Cross and other bodies for their concern to the victims.

"I want to thank the International Committee for the Red Cross and other humanitarian bodies for particularly showing interest towards assisting the victims.

"We are persistent in our belief that victims should not be allowed to suffer," Mr. Tumsa said.

(NAN)