29 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: IDP Camp Bombing - Presidential Committee Foots Medical Bill of Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Presidential Committee on the North East on Sunday announced its decision to settle the medical bill of victims of the recent Air Force accidental bombing in Borno.

Over 200 people were buried after the accidental bombing of the Rann camp for internally displaced persons, IDPs, by a Nigerian jet targeting suspected Boko Haram members.

Tijjani Tumsa, the Executive Vice Chairman of the committee who disclosed this when he visited the victims on admission at the Specialists' Hospital, Maiduguri, pledged N20 million to the hospital to cover the medical expenses.

Mr. Tumsa said that the committee would also give N10,000 to each of the victims on admission to take care of their personal needs.

"We have come here to commiserate with the victims and their families and see what we can do to help them.

"On behalf of our chairman, retired General Theophilus Danjuma, we are pledging complete payment of their medical bills.

"We are going to pay N20 million to the Specialist Hospital to cover the cost of their treatment.

"This is to ensure that none of the victims pays for any treatment or medication," he said.

He also said that the committee would give N1 million to the caregivers to further boost their moral.

"We are also providing N1 million to the caregivers to encourage them and to facilitate their humanitarian activities," Mr. Tumsa said.

He commended the International Committee for the Red Cross and other bodies for their concern to the victims.

"I want to thank the International Committee for the Red Cross and other humanitarian bodies for particularly showing interest towards assisting the victims.

"We are persistent in our belief that victims should not be allowed to suffer," Mr. Tumsa said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Controversy as Customs' Seizes Military Helicopters at Lagos Airport

Documents related to the controversial Bell Helicopters reportedly seized by the Nigeria Customs officials at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.