29 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Trapped Miners Get Well, to Be Discharged

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Rescuers attending to trapped injured miners .
By Bernard Lugongo

Health conditions of fifteen surviving miners who were today rescued after trapped in collapsed gold mine at Nyarugusu in Geita Region have improved upon treatment at the regional hospital.

Geita Regional Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kisala, told the 'Daily News' that some of them may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, noting that one of them was still very weak.

"We are continuing making them stable and put them under supervision, we hope that we will start discharging them tomorrow," he said.

He said they received all 15 male survivors from the scene of the accident and immediately started treating them.

He named the casualties as Raphael Mzumba (26), Amani Sylvester (24), Yona Kachungwa (33), Musa Cosmas (28), Mugarula Kayanda (22), Dickson Moris (23), Hassan Iddi (23), Hanset Masanja (30), Sabato Philemon (29), Sheku Togwa (21), Ezekiel Bujiku (19), and Rashid Shirikali (17), Augustino Robert (24), Dotto Juma and Chinese national La Meng.

Tanzania

Azam Put Simba At Crossroads

Simba lead in the Mainland Premier League is under serious jeopardy, following a 0-1 defeat to Azam FC at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.