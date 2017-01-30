Tanzania: Trapped Miners Get Well, to Be Discharged

Photo: Daily News

Rescuers attending to trapped injured miners .

Health conditions of fifteen surviving miners who were today rescued after trapped in collapsed gold mine at Nyarugusu in Geita Region have improved upon treatment at the regional hospital.

Geita Regional Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kisala, told the 'Daily News' that some of them may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, noting that one of them was still very weak.

"We are continuing making them stable and put them under supervision, we hope that we will start discharging them tomorrow," he said.

He said they received all 15 male survivors from the scene of the accident and immediately started treating them.

He named the casualties as Raphael Mzumba (26), Amani Sylvester (24), Yona Kachungwa (33), Musa Cosmas (28), Mugarula Kayanda (22), Dickson Moris (23), Hassan Iddi (23), Hanset Masanja (30), Sabato Philemon (29), Sheku Togwa (21), Ezekiel Bujiku (19), and Rashid Shirikali (17), Augustino Robert (24), Dotto Juma and Chinese national La Meng.