Tanzania: Azam Put Simba At Crossroads

Simba lead in the Mainland Premier League is under serious jeopardy, following a 0-1 defeat to Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Striker, John Bocco scored the lone goal of the match in the second half and it was Bocco's 20th goal against Simba, since Azam FC was introduced into the top flight league in 2008.

It was a second victory for Azam against Simba in the space of two weeks.

The 'ice cream makers' won by a similar margin against the Reds in Mapinduzi Cup final at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on January 13th.

Despite the defeat, Simba remain top of the league table on 45 points from 20 matches, two points ahead of rivals and defending champions Young Africans, who have played 19 matches.

The defeat provides an advantage to Simba's closest challengers, Yanga, who face Mwadui FC at the same venue today.

Yanga are a strong favourite to beat Mwadui today to go top of the table with 46 points.

In the yesterday's encounter, Azam started on a front foot as Simba sat deep to defend and it was a worrying sign for the Msimbazi Street side, whose striking force was once again a big let down, disappointing hundred of thousands of their fans, who turned up at the venue to witness the match.

Just two minutes in, Azam attacking midfielder Joseph Mahundi raced clear but Ghanaian goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei bravely cleared the danger.

Simba first attempt came in the 9th minute, when over lapping Congolese defender Javier Basala Bokungu found space and time to shoot but failed to hit the target. In the 13th minute, Bocco nearly punished Simba's lackluster defending, when he reached to an Erasto Nyoni's cross but his tap in attempt was timely blocked by custodian Agyei.

A minute later, Mahundi controlled the ball inside the box but his far angled shot narrowly missed the target.

Simba slowly started to pick up momentum with their usual quick interchanging passes game but lacked ideas whenever they reached their opponent's final third.

Muzamiru Yassin forced his way into Azam's box in the 39th minute forcing goalkeeper Aishi Manula to a full stretch to stop his low drive.

In the 40th minute Pastory Athanas made a sharp turn, leaving defender Mohamed Yakubu flat footed but his shot failed to find the target.

A minute before the break Manula did a great job to sweep the ball before it reached Athanas, who was in a good position to score and the outstanding keeper later parried off Bokungu's deep ball inside the area.

After the restart, Simba came with intent to win, making several changes to add more intensity in its striking force. Shiza Kichuya came in for ineffective Jamal Mnyate and Ibrahim Ajib was also introduced for injured Bokungu.

The introduction of Ajib and Kichuya somewhat saw Simba a much improved side upfront and threatening but Bokungu's departure left Simba exposed on its right side and they were somewhat leaking.

It was even worse for Simba after Azam brought in Yahya Mohamed for Ramadhani Singano. Juma Luizio was also replaced by Laudit Mavugo.

In the 66th minute Kichuya's low cross in was well collected by keeper with Ajib closely lurking around. In the 70th minute Bocco received a long ball from substitute, Yahya Mohammed cleverly beat Method Mwanjali on the right side to beat keeper with a low shot.

It was a solo brilliant effort by the laky striker and credit to him. He persistently pressed defender Mwajali, forcing him to make a rare mistake and Bocco collected from the pieces to score.

Mahundi nearly made it 2-0 up when he penetrated past two defenders but his shot was timely blocked by Abdi Banda. Mudhathir Yahya came in for Cameroonian Stephen Mpondo in the 77th minute.

Simba were now playing with urgency in search for an equaliser but it was too late for them.

Manula was perfectly positioned to save to headers by Mavugo.