30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Scott-Crossley Back in Court

Mark Scott-Crossley is expected to apply for bail when he appears in the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

His appearance comes after general worker Silence Mabunda accused Scott-Crossley of grabbing and smashing his phone at a shop in Hoedspruit as he was buying airtime.

He alleged that Scott-Crossley later allegedly drove over him.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Scott-Crossley on 21 December and he handed himself in to police.

Scott-Crossley made international headlines in 2004 when he was tried and convicted for the murder of a worker who he threw into a lion enclosure.

He was released on parole in 2008.

He is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

Source: News24

