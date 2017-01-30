30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maimane Accepts De Lille's Resignation As DA Western Cape Leader

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has accepted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's resignation as the party's Western Cape leader, his spokesperson said on Monday.

De Lille sent Maimane her letter of resignation on Friday, Mabine Seabe said told News24.

De Lille revealed her decision in an exclusive interview with the Cape Argus published on Monday morning. She said wanted to focus on her mayoral duties.

"Taking the City of Cape Town to the next level of government is an exciting prospect, but one that will take all of my time," she was quoted as saying.

Seabe said her resignation was effective from Wednesday.

"The DA wishes Ms De Lille well in her continued leadership as mayor of Cape Town. We wish to thank her for leadership and commitment to the DA. She was very much responsible for the two-thirds majority that we have in Cape Town."

Seabe said De Lille had six strategic objectives she wanted to focus on and had made significant progress in achieving them.

"And as the party in government we will ensure that we continue to support her in trying to deliver those promises to the people of Cape Town."

Maimane and De Lille "had enjoyed a smooth relationship".

"We will continue to support Ms De Lille in her work," Seabe said.

