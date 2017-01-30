Kenya: Court Bars 'Deportation' of Two South Sudanese

A Kenyan court has ordered the director of Immigration to ensure that two South Sudanese nationals, who are reported to be in police custody, are not deported to their home country.

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru issued the order on Friday after lawyers representing Mr Dong Samuel and Mr Aggrey Idri moved to court to have the government explain the whereabouts of the two.

Mr Samuel is reported to have been last seen on Monday night while Mr Idri on Tuesday morning, before they were allegedly arrested by Kenyan authorities in Nairobi.

The Kenya police is yet to comment on the claims.

Human rights groups on Wednesday said the two South Sudanese opposition members risked being deported to the conflict-ridden country were they would face torture and possible death.

Mr Samuel, a human rights lawyer, and Mr Idri, a member of the SPLM/SPLA-IO political bureau, have both been critical of the Juba administration.

Their 'arrests' caused fears in South Sudanese rebels in Kenya who reportedly went into hiding to escape a similar encounter.

Justice Kimaru directed the Nairobi criminal investigations chief to take over the case and probe into the alleged disappearance and report to court next Tuesday.