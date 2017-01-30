29 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #Blackops and #Capefires Top SA Media Coverage

The controversial "war room" or "black ops" media unit of the ANC and #CapeFires dominated news media across the country this week, according to media monitoring company ROi Africa.

The ANC planned to spend R50 million on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties in the 2016 local government elections, according to court papers filed in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The allegations surfaced in an affidavit by businesswoman Sihle Bolani.

Her urgent court application was exposed in an Amabhungane investigation published on News24 on Tuesday. She launched an application against the ANC in order to recoup R2.2 million, which she said she was promised for her role in the project.

The ANC has denied any involvement in the matter and spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party had only one company contracted for its election campaign and it was not Bolani's company.

According to statistics for the week, #Blackops received 18.85% news coverage, while #CapeFires was second with 15.26%.

The #Proteas got 14.97% and the ANC succession coverage got 14.62%.

"#BlackOps made the biggest social media impact this week with almost 50% of the charts. The homophobic sermon at #GraceBibleChurch made big media along with gospel singer #Lundi. The usual stories remain on the charts #SABCInquiry and #Proteas," ROi's managing director, Tonya Khoury, said in a statement.

In international news, US president Donald Trump came up tops. Trump's inauguration took 26.66% of the coverage, Trump and protests 16.93%, Trump and Mexico 14.73% while Trump and the women's march took 11.24% of the coverage.

"#Trump stories take eight or the top ten stories this week. The only other real contenders are the Australian Open and Theresa May, which could also be attributed to Trump," Khoury said.

The Australian Open received 7.45% coverage and Theresa May received 9.92% coverage.

Source: News24

