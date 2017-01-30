27 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: DFCU Bank Takes Over Troubled Crane Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uganda's central bank has transferred the assets and liabilities of Crane Bank to DFCU bank.

In a notice on Friday, DFCU said it entered into an agreement with the regulator to take over the troubled lender which was put under receivership for lack of adequate capital in October last year.

DFCU said its shareholders had also approved the transaction which will see DFCU buy the assets of Crane Bank and assume its liabilities.

"The bank has started integrating the liabilities and assets of CBL into its business. Shareholders of the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company's securities," DFCU chairman Elly Karuhanga said in a notice to the Uganda Securities Exchange.

Uganda

Uganda Supports Kenya's Amina Mohamed for AU Job

Uganda will tomorrow be rallying behind Kenya's foreign minister Amina Mohamed, the candidate for eastern Africa for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.