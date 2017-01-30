Uganda: DFCU Bank Takes Over Troubled Crane Bank

Uganda's central bank has transferred the assets and liabilities of Crane Bank to DFCU bank.

In a notice on Friday, DFCU said it entered into an agreement with the regulator to take over the troubled lender which was put under receivership for lack of adequate capital in October last year.

DFCU said its shareholders had also approved the transaction which will see DFCU buy the assets of Crane Bank and assume its liabilities.

"The bank has started integrating the liabilities and assets of CBL into its business. Shareholders of the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company's securities," DFCU chairman Elly Karuhanga said in a notice to the Uganda Securities Exchange.