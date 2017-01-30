Nigeria: Stakeholders Flay NBBF's Alleged Attempt to Bar Members From AGM/Forum

Stakeholders in the country's basketball have raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) to stop some of their members from attending today's annual general meeting/forum scheduled for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

The NBBF will hold its annual AGM/Forum at NAF Mess, where members will x-ray the performance of the board and chart the way forward for the body.

According to one of the stakeholders, whom pleaded anonymity, the AGM was originally scheduled for the National Stadium, Abuja, "but some people, who want to use the military to intimidate those they feel will question their actions from attending the meeting, took it to the NAF base."

The stakeholder told The Guardian that some of the expected delegates may not attend the AGM because 'we have heard of plans to use military men to roughen up some of us at the gate."

Speaking on the alleged plot, Chairman of the Sports Reform Committee set up by the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, to reform Nigerian sports, Godwin Kienka, said, "it was unfortunate that some people still adopted primitive means to perpetuate themselves in power."

"Sports should be transparent and such primitive methods of doctoring constitutions, building empires and barring others from association should not be part of the new dispensation.

"There should be sportsmanship in all we do and the over all objective should be to attract people that will help our youths to grow in their chosen sport."