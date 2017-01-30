South Africa: Three Lions Killed for Body Parts

Three lions were killed for their body parts at a Turffontein farm near the Ranch conservancy and resort outside Polokwane.

Police said they suspect the lions were poisoned.

The carcasses were discovered on Friday.

"Two of the lions, both males, had their heads and paws cut off. The third one, a female, was not cut," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Lions are targeted by poachers who killed them for their body parts which are used in traditional medicine.

"The police are looking for suspects responsible for the killing of the lions [on charges of] unlawful hunting or hunting of specially protected animals without a permit," said Mojapelo

This latest incident is similar to the cases that were previously reported in Tzaneen, Mara and Hoedspruit.

"The motive is not known at this stage. Police investigations are continuing," said Mojapelo.

Anybody with information is requested to contact Captain Retief at 082 319 9460 or the nearest police station.

Source: News24