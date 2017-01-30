28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Lions Killed for Body Parts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three lions were killed for their body parts at a Turffontein farm near the Ranch conservancy and resort outside Polokwane.

Police said they suspect the lions were poisoned.

The carcasses were discovered on Friday.

"Two of the lions, both males, had their heads and paws cut off. The third one, a female, was not cut," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Lions are targeted by poachers who killed them for their body parts which are used in traditional medicine.

"The police are looking for suspects responsible for the killing of the lions [on charges of] unlawful hunting or hunting of specially protected animals without a permit," said Mojapelo

This latest incident is similar to the cases that were previously reported in Tzaneen, Mara and Hoedspruit.

"The motive is not known at this stage. Police investigations are continuing," said Mojapelo.

Anybody with information is requested to contact Captain Retief at 082 319 9460 or the nearest police station.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.