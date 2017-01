One person has died and five are in a serious condition in hospital after a taxi and bakkie collided in Somerset West on Saturday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said in a statement that the crash was reported shortly after 07:00.

The driver of the Corsa bakkie died while three of the five injured taxi passengers were airlifted to Tygerberg Hospital.

"Two of the injured were taken to Hottentots Holland hospital by ambulance," he said.

