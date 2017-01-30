South Africa: African Union Handbook Launched

Pretoria — The African Union Commissioner (AUC) and New Zealand launched the 2017 edition of the African Union Handbook on Friday.

The African Union Handbook was first launched in 2014 as part of an ongoing collaboration between the AUC and the Republic of New Zealand.

The African Union Handbook aims to provide updated information to Member States and the public at large about the purpose, structure and key facts about the AU organization.

This is in line with the AUC mission towards becoming a people centred union and the Agenda 2063 Communication strategy to generate public awareness, involvement, ownership and support for the programmes of the African Union.

While making her remarks opening remarks, AUC for Trade and Industry Fatima Haram Acyl noted that the 2017 AU handbook was one of the tools available for creating open lines of communication between the Commission and the public as relates to the implementation of AU programmes.

She further reiterated that in line with the 2017 AU theme "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth"; the need for communication between AUC and its key stakeholders was of greater import given the role that youth must play in creating the desired future of an Africa whose growth is inclusive and sustainable.

Ambassador of New Zealand to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the African Union, Bruce Shepherd, remarked on the continued good relationship between the AUC and New Zealand.

He expressed his gratitude for the support accorded by the AU and its Member States during New Zealand's two-year term in the UN Security Council.

He reiterated New Zealand's commitment to international peace and security and support for the AU initiative for Silencing the Guns by 2020.

He also noted the extensive relations between the AU and New Zealand on matters related to renewable energy and in particular, geothermal energy.

The Ambassador also announced that New Zealand would be offering 38 new tertiary scholarships to various AU member states in 2017 as a sign of the continued commitment to support youth and education in the continent and in line with the AU theme for 2017

The African Union Handbook 2017 is available from the Directorate of Information and Communications in the AU Commission; and a PDF version can be downloaded from the African Union (www.au.int) and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (www.mfat.govt.nz) websites.