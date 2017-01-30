South Africa: Malema 'A Western Agent Sent to Disrupt African Revolutionary Parties'

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), one of South Africa's oldest political parties, has reportedly described Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema as "a Western agent sent to disrupt [African] revolutionary parties".

According to Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper, the PAC said Malema and his EFF party were "colonial lapdogs" sent by foreign handlers to disrupt revolutionary parties in Africa.

The PAC said this following Malema's recent "Grandpa it's enough" comments in which he called on Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 92, to step down.

Mugabe has been in power since 1980 when the southern African country attained its independence from colonial Britain.

Malema said Mugabe was "incapable of discharging his duties" and called on members of the ruling Zanu-PF party to be brave enough to tell the nonagenarian to go.

"Zimbabwe's situation is bad. President Mugabe cannot even control a spade... We are not going to be good friends if we don't tell them that what they are doing is not good for Zimbabwe's people," Malema said during a press conference.

Malema's attack 'is very cheap'

But the PAC hit back at Malema, with the party's spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe, saying in a statement that the EFF leader's comments were "reckless".

"The attack is very cheap, unnecessary, desperate, unwarranted, baseless and immature," the PAC was quoted as saying.

Mokgatlhe said Malema was one of the traitors sent to destabilise the independence of African countries, as witnessed by his attack on African icons.

"Since the early 1960s, during the decolonisation of African states until to date, we have been infiltrated by London stooges who are brought and introduced to disrupt progress," said Mokgatlhe.

He said his party owed Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe an apology for being insulted by "one political party of South Africa which is handled in London".

The PAC said this after the Zimbabwean government also issued a statement in which it berated Malema over his remarks.

The country's information minister Christopher Mushohwe described the EFF leader's attack on the veteran leader as "irritatingly despicable", while Zanu-PF lawmaker Psychology Maziwisa said he (Malema) was a "little irrelevant man who is trying desperately to gain political mileage in South Africa by insulting a great man in Zimbabwe".

