South Africa: Black and White Clash Over Land in Pretoria

Police are keeping a close eye on protests in Booysens in Pretoria after some members of the community started burning tyres and barricading roads on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubela, a protest in the neighbourhood that started on Thursday evening has left one person injured.

Makhubela told News24 that the black people in community are protesting against their white counterparts whom they say are preventing them from erecting houses on land in the area.

"They are protesting. They are saying the whites don't allow blacks to erect their shacks in the area."

Makhubela said several roads in the area have been barricaded with burning tyres and stones.

According to the Drive GP Twitter page, residents are urged to steer clear of the Mabopane Highway and Daspoort Tunnel Van der Hoff Road.

Another Twitter user, @BS_Intolerant, tweeted that white community members in the area were "resisting" protesters.

Source: News24