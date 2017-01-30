28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black and White Clash Over Land in Pretoria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police are keeping a close eye on protests in Booysens in Pretoria after some members of the community started burning tyres and barricading roads on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubela, a protest in the neighbourhood that started on Thursday evening has left one person injured.

Makhubela told News24 that the black people in community are protesting against their white counterparts whom they say are preventing them from erecting houses on land in the area.

"They are protesting. They are saying the whites don't allow blacks to erect their shacks in the area."

Makhubela said several roads in the area have been barricaded with burning tyres and stones.

According to the Drive GP Twitter page, residents are urged to steer clear of the Mabopane Highway and Daspoort Tunnel Van der Hoff Road.

Another Twitter user, @BS_Intolerant, tweeted that white community members in the area were "resisting" protesters.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.