28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Residents Warned to Watch Water Use

The Department of Water Affairs has asked Limpopo residents to use water sparingly, as dams levels remained low.

Dam levels rose slightly over the last week, due to recent rains in parts of the province, provincial department spokesperson Malope Matlou said on Friday.

"Despite the current situation, we still encourage water users to avoid wasting this precious resource and adhere to water restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities," Matlou said.

Dams supplying Polokwane were 54. 4% full this time last year. Last week, the levels were at 48.1%, and had risen slightly to 48.7% this week.

