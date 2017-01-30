28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop Shot After Chasing Stolen Car That Skipped Red Light

A man who skipped through a red traffic light shot and injured a police officer who chased after him in Louis Trichardt on Saturday morning.

The off-duty constable, 34, was driving his own vehicle along Krogh Street with a companion in the early hours of the morning, when he spotted the speeding white Nissan Tiida, according to the SA Police Service Facebook page.

He pursued the vehicle. The driver stopped, fired shots at the policeman and then sped off.The vehicle, which was recently reported stolen from Westenburg, later crashed.Officers found a live round of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off.Police believed the driver was picked up by someone driving a Ford Ranger.

The constable was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His companion was not injured.

