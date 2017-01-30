South Africa: Joburg Boy Critical After Near-Drowning in Pool

A 4-year-old boy was in a critical condition after nearly drowning in a swimming pool in Norkem Park on Saturday afternoon, Johannesburg paramedics said.

Medics arrived to find security officers performing CPR on the boy next to the pool, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The paramedics took over and put the child on advanced life support.

The boy's vital signs returned after a few minutes.

He was taken to a nearby park and airlifted to a private hospital for urgent treatment.

