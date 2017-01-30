28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man, 55, Kills 'Cheating' Wife, 41, With a Pestle - Report

A Zimbabwean man reportedly killed his wife with a pestle after suspecting her of cheating.

According to New Zimbabwe, Ningisai Wakaoneni, 55, from Kutseya village allegedly murdered his wife Enia Maronga, 41, following a spousal dispute.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said that the two had been having difficulties in their marriage for a "long time".

Kakohwa was quoted saying that Wakaoneni invited his wife to their kitchen hut to discuss their marital problems. However, a dispute ensued between the two, resulting in the accused assaulting his wife with fists before striking her with a pestle.

Maronga was rushed to the hospital after sustaining three deep cuts on her head.

She was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

Last year a jealous Zimbabwe man,35, killed his wife, Tumelo Ncube, 25, with an axe, as her teenage brother watched helplessly.

Relatives of the couple said the two had been having marital problems, with Collen Dube, accusing his wife of cheating on him.

The couple had been together for three years and had two children.

Source: News 24

South Africa

