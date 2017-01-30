Got a camping trip to Zimbabwe's popular Mana Pools National Park planned this month or early next? Be warned: unusually heavy rains have made roads in the area almost impassable.

And the state Zimparks authority (which runs the camps at the Unesco World Heritage site) says it "will not allow clients to proceed to Mana if we think the conditions are too risky to drive along the access road," according to a note from parks staff quoted by local webite victoriafalls24.com.

With its stunning pools and thriving game, Mana Pools is popular with South African tourists - even if it is a 900km drive from the Beitbridge border post. It's particularly favoured by photographers though the authorities have tried to clamp down on holidaymakers roaming around without guides here.

VictoriaFalls24.com says the roads may still be accessible to high-clearance 4x4s.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in other parts of Zimbabwe over the last couple of weeks, most recently in the elite northern suburb of Borrowdale Brooke, where President Robert Mugabe has a villa. In this suburb and nearby areas on Wednesday night, walls reportedly collapsed, trees were uprooted and a bridge was swept away.Rains are expected to intensify this weekend and may continue until the middle of February, the Meteorological Services Department has warned.