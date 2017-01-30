South Africa: Ontong Ton Gives Cobras Hope

A 25th career century by Justin Ontong laid the foundation for a strong third day by the Cape Cobras as they gave themselves a slim chance of victory over the Titans in their encounter at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

The veteran 37-year-old made 110 (206 balls, 13 fours) as the visitors replied to the home side's first-innings 195 with 326/9 declared - lead of 131.

The defending champions then reached stumps on 20/0, still trailing by 111, on what was the longest day of the match.

Although 80 overs were sent down, time was still lost due to bad light during the first session, but that did not stop the Cobras from pressing ahead through Ontong and also Jason Smith. The pair had resumed on the overnight total of 100/3 and extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 148 - young all-rounder Smith hitting 69 (152 balls, 8 fours).

Aviwe Mgijima chipped in with a late 40, with the pick of the bowlers being David Wiese after he snatched a fine 5/41 in 26 miserly overs.

The Titans then managed to negotiate 4.5 tricky overs leaving the most likely result on day four looking like a draw.

Source: Sport24