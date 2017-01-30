South Africa: Williams, Moreki Put Cobras in Control

Lizaad Williams and Tshepo Moreki shared six wickets to put the Cape Cobras on top after another shortened second day of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

After only 31 overs were sent down on day one due to bad light and rain, day two saw less than 60 overs bowled due to the weather as the visitors first shot out the hosts for 195, before then replying with 100/3 by stumps.

Williams, playing in his first match of the season, took 3/46, while fellow seamer Moreki ended with an even more impressive 3/37.

There were also two wickets for all-rounder Jason Smith (2/34) on a day when he also thrived with the bat thanks to an unbeaten 33.

Before that, though, the defending champions fell apart after losing their last seven wickets for 81.

Heinrich Klaasen contributed 52 (106 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) of those runs as the rest of his team-mates faltered around him with the home side rolled over in just 62.3 overs.

They did come out firing with the ball as Rowan Richards (2/16) struck twice and David Wiese (1/13) claimed one wicket that left the home visitors on 37/3.

But Smith and Justin Ontong (24 not out) shared a unbroken 63-run fourth wicket stand before bad light ended play early with the Cobras well positioned just 95 runs behind and with seven wickets in hand.

