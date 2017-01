A woman was killed and two others injured when two trucks collided head-on in Rustenburg on Saturday, paramedics said.

Both wrecked vehicles stood in the middle of the R104 with a load of fruit and vegetables strewn across the scene, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The body of a woman was trapped inside one of the trucks.

Two people were found on the scene with minor injuries and taken to hospital.

Police were investigating.

