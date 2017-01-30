28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Track Down Man Who Stole Phone From Ambulance

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man who allegedly stole a cellphone from a parked ambulance was tracked down and arrested in Somerset West, Western Cape police confirmed on Saturday.

The ambulance driver had stopped to use an ATM on Friday afternoon, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

While he was busy, the man opened the door, stole the cellphone and ran off.

The driver was able to give a good description of the man to public safety and armed response officers, according to the Somerset West Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page.

They spotted the man and questioned him with the help of an off-duty police officer from Macassar police station.

The man had apparently already sold the phone.

Rwexana said they arrested the 21-year-old on a charge of theft out of a motor vehicle.

He would appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.