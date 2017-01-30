South Africa: Handré Pollard to Captain Bulls

The Bulls announced that flyhalf Handré Pollard will be captaining the Super Rugby franchise going into the season, while regular captain Adriaan Strauss is still recovering from surgery and expected to miss the first few games of the competition.

The young flyhalf is no stranger to leadership roles, as he performed a sterling job of captaining the junior Boks on several occasions, and has always been part of the leadership group at Loftus Versfeld over the last few years.

Coach Nollis Marais: "Handré is an amazing rugby player and a natural born leader, and we are privileged to have a young man of his caliber in our system. He has a strong personality and a great vision for the game, as he has shown time and time again, at all levels. Couple that with the respect he has earned from the players and the vital experience he has gained with the Springboks, and his appointment becomes obvious."

Pollard will be deputised by Hanro Liebenberg, another youngster who had the honour of captaining the junior Boks as well as the Blue Bulls at both junior and Currie Cup levels.

