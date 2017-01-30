28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Handré Pollard to Captain Bulls

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bulls announced that flyhalf Handré Pollard will be captaining the Super Rugby franchise going into the season, while regular captain Adriaan Strauss is still recovering from surgery and expected to miss the first few games of the competition.

The young flyhalf is no stranger to leadership roles, as he performed a sterling job of captaining the junior Boks on several occasions, and has always been part of the leadership group at Loftus Versfeld over the last few years.

Coach Nollis Marais: "Handré is an amazing rugby player and a natural born leader, and we are privileged to have a young man of his caliber in our system. He has a strong personality and a great vision for the game, as he has shown time and time again, at all levels. Couple that with the respect he has earned from the players and the vital experience he has gained with the Springboks, and his appointment becomes obvious."

Pollard will be deputised by Hanro Liebenberg, another youngster who had the honour of captaining the junior Boks as well as the Blue Bulls at both junior and Currie Cup levels.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.