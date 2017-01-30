South Africa: Hijacker With Fake Gun Shot Dead in Joburg

A man was shot dead after he and two accomplices hijacked an Audi in Rosettenville, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday.

The three had hijacked the vehicle in Phillips Street on Friday evening before speeding off, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

The victim jumped into his brother's car and chased behind his vehicle, alerting a metro officer along Wemmer Pan Road.

Minaar said a shoot-out took place after the hijackers abandoned the vehicle at a nearby mine dump.

One was shot dead and two others escaped.

"It was later discovered that the deceased had used a replica firearm to hijack and to point it at officers."

No arrests had yet been made.

