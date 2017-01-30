Nigeria: Face Evil, Not Apostle Suleiman

opinion

A certain Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has been under fire for asking Christians to kill Fulani herdsmen found suspiciously around their churches and put their heads on the offering plate.

This statement is reprehensible, appalling and ungodly. It does not represent Christianity, it does not represent me and other Christians that I know and it certainly does not represent the infallible Word of God.

Jesus told us to turn the other cheek. He told us to love our enemies and those who hate us. He told us to bless (and curse not) those who despitefully use us and PERSECUTE us! These are 'must-do' commandments from on high, not mere advisory opinion of Jesus.

We see the demonstration of this in the life of Jesus when he prayed for his killers at the last moment, saying 'Father forgive them for they know not what they do'. We also see Stephen, one of the early Christians, asking God not to count the sin on those who were STONING his to death.

Anger, wrath, bitterness and vengeance have no place in the life of the child of God and anybody preaching anything to the contrary is going against God's express commandment.

There is no guarantee for any child of God that the road will not be rough and that Satan will not inspire opposition and persecution from all sources. Facing these challenges and being true to one's conviction is the true demonstration of faith in God, which Jesus will be proud of.

However, the attempt to make this clearly misguided and unchristian statement the issue is wrong, unreasonable and amounts to blaming the victim.

Suleiman's statement is not the cause; it is only a reaction. The cause is the continued killing of Christians, burning of churches and continued persecution of Christians, with impunity.

From the way commentators and religious leaders took him on, you would think he was the one carrying the pogrom against Christians. Those who had cowardly lost their voice in the face of the carnage and unspeakable evil being perpetrated against Christians are suddenly animated and waxing lyrical after Suleiman's statement.

This amounts to changing the subject. No, the subject is wanton killing of Christians. I watched a video recording that has gone viral in which people were lined up and literally slaughtered like goats and dumped in a pit.

I began to wonder how this could be happening in Nigeria, with such impunity. I didn't hear the foul mouthed commentators or the religious leaders condemning the Apostle and asking for his arrest, talk about it. Mum had been the word from security agencies chasing Suleiman all over the place.

We have lost the capacity to be outraged at such unspeakable evil but have been loudest on blaming the victims and taking on the trivial and inconsequential.

Sola Fasure, a commentator on national issues, wrote from Osogbo, Osun State.