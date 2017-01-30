South Africa: Wrapped, Decomposed Body Recovered From Durban Stream

A woman's severely decomposed body was recovered from a stream in Durban North on Saturday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

Her body, recovered from the water in Matheran Road, Avoca, was wrapped in white linen, said spokesperson Paul Herbst.

"The 31-year-old was reported missing by her boyfriend. A murder docket has been opened."

Herbst said the body of a 33-year-old male was also recovered from Inanda Dam in Hillcrest.

The man had washed clothes in the dam and swum out to cool off when he got into difficulty and drowned.

His body was found four metres beneath the surface.

Source: News24