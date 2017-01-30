30 January 2017

Kenya: Sapit Urges Kenyans to Help Police Fight Terrorists

By Agnes Aboo

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Jackson ole Sapit has asked Kenyans to cooperate with police officers in strengthening the country's security.

Dr Sapit urged those with information on terrorist activities to volunteer it to security agencies.

He spoke on Sunday at Kinoru ACK Church in Meru County during a thanksgiving service.

While condemning the Kulbiyow attack in Somalia where KDF soldiers were killed, Dr Sapit asked Kenyans to remain united and support the affected families.

"Kenyans should remain united. The soldiers and bereaved families require our prayers and support especially at these hard times," Mr Sapit said.

The archbishop asked politicians to shun spreading rumours and propaganda which may divide Kenyans and hurt families of the fallen soldiers.

"Spreading propaganda and false information will not help unite this country.

"We are one despite our tribes and we should remain one," he added.

He asked leaders to shun divisive politics as the country heads for elections in August.

He said leaders should sell their manifestos to voters instead of inciting them to cause chaos.

He urged Kenyans to register in large numbers as voters to ensure they elect leaders of their choice.

