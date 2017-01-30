South Africa: Nkandla Judgment Exemplary of Concourt - Moseneke

The Constitutional Court judgment on Nkandla was meant as a lecture on what kind of president the country hoped for, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke said during his book launch on Saturday at the Apartheid Museum.

"It was a wonderful moment to lecture each other about the kind of society that we wanted to create and the kind of Commander-in-Chief that we hoped for."

Speaking during a dialogue at the launch of his book My Own Liberator, Mosaneke told attendees the Nkandla judgment was an opportunity presented to the Constitutional Court to educate South Africans on public power as well as the Constitution.

"The Nkandla moment presented that opportunity to interact with our people and to tell them about the legal, constitutional and normative underpinning of public power and why we are duty bound to deploy it honestly, effectively in order to produce good outcomes and to produce a just society."

Moseneke was joined by former Justice and political activist Albie Sachs who himself was launching his book, We the People .

In March 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that President Jacob Zuma failed to uphold the Constitution when he did not comply with then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's remedial action regarding payment for the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

After the judgment Zuma apologised for the Nkandla matter in a televised address to the nation.

The Constitutional Court gave National Treasury 60 days to determine the reasonable costs of the non-security upgrades.

It said that Zuma had to pay within 45 days of the court approving the Treasury's report.

The costs included R2.3m for the so-called fire pool, R1m for the amphitheatre and R1.2m for the cattle kraal.

Source: News24