Tanzania: Health Stakeholders Decry Shortage of Medics

Public Health stakeholders have decried a recent high rate of maternal mortality amid ongoing state and non-state actors' interventions to address the shortage of health workers across the country.

Speaking at a White Ribbon Alliance organised one-day workshop that brought together Reproductive Health Regional Coordinators, Public Health Specialists and Health providers, stakeholders said the shortage of health service providers was impeding the country's efforts to prevent maternal and newborn deaths.

"The government and development partners have managed to improve health provision facilities, but unfortunately there is no enough human power," Prisca Butuyuyu, Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Mbeya Region Coordinator told the workshop.

She said the region was home to over 300 centres, of which 287 have been upgraded to offer CEMONC, "We have the centres but there are no service providers ... the government has indeed made positive headway on provision of facilities, it has to consider adding up health providers.

" Mtwara Regional Medical Officer Dr Ahmed Kibwana said the budget allocated to maternal and newborn care remains a serious challenge, explaining that lack of special mechanism in allocating budget to improve maternal and newborns health would put the entire program in jeopardy.

"We adopted a special arrangement to ensure there is enough drugs in hospitals, the council are required to allocate 33 percent of its budget for the same.

I think we can also consider adopting this modal," said Dr Kibwana.

The workshop has come just two days after Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu had threatened to close-down rural based dispensaries currently manned by medical attendants. Rose Mlay National Coordinator for the White Ribbon Alliance said the number of women who die during childbirth or pregnancy has rose to 11,000 from 8000.

This calls for immediate action, she said, "we don't want to see a woman dying in the process of bringing a life. We need a collective approach to end the now-increasing rate of maternal mortality."