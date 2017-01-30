29 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Flies in, Flies Out' As 'Weighty Matters' Await Him in Ethiopia

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the African Union summit, just hours after his arrival from a long holiday in Asia, The Standard said on Sunday.

Mugabe, 92 was in the Far East from his annual holiday since mid-December.

While on holiday, the nonagenarian also visited China for bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping. He also flew to Mali for the 27th edition of the France-Africa Summit.

Mugabe has been criticised for spending most of his time outside Zimbabwe when the country is experiencing a number of problems associated with the collapse of the economy, the report said.

A Sunday Mail report said "weighty matters" awaited Mugabe in Ethiopia, including the appointment of a new AU Commission Chairperson to replace South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The readmission of Morocco into the continental bloc was also another matter.

A delegation of senior State officials accompanied the veteran leader.

The summit, set to run from January 30-31 was themed: "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in the youth."

