Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari Most Potent Force in Katsina - Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Sunday declared total commitment of the entire people of the state to Muhammadu Buhari presidency, describing the Katsina-born politician as a leader without blemish.

Masari re-affirmed the wishes of the people at the consultative meeting of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Northwest zonal leadership meeting of the party led by the APC national vice chairman Inuwa Abdulkadir at the presidential lodge in Katsina.

Apparently making inferences to the soaring popularity of Buhari although he made no mention of presidential aspirations or 2019 Masari said the president is the person to beat come 2019 in Katsina State noting that the people of the state would not dissapoint Buhari's.

He said, "Luckily enough, our members in the National Assembly are here. For the record, our support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina State is 100 per cent.

"Let it be very clear, whether you are in position of governance or in the NASS or in business or in the civil service but you are representing the people of Katsina, this is our position. National Vice Chairman, thank you for giving us this opportunity."

Masari delved into history to show why the people are in favour of Buhari: "Everybody knows our leader; he doesn't need any polishing either in Nigeria or outside. He had opportunity when he was young and he did not abuse it. So, how can you expect him to abuse the trust at his later years of life?"

The governor also urged Nigerians to give Buhari maximum cooperation to tackle the challenges confronting the country, saying, "The last eight years were the worst years in Nigerian history. Plundering, insecurity and insincerity. We were heading for a very terrible end then Allah in his infinite mercy intervened through this change.

"So, those who lost out are not going to fold their hands and anybody who thinks they are going to fold their hands is joking. And the transition from bad to good carries with it sacrifices and pains. In the process of pains, a mischievous person who lost out can easily incite people against you."

Masari said the mission of the present administration is to leave a legacy of service to the nation, adding that political transition is always a difficult period that requires statesmanship, skills in terms of politicking , interactions and information management.

Earlier, the APC National Vice Chairman, North West Zone, Inuwa Abdul-kadir, said the meeting became necessary because of the party's desire to assess and appreciate its strength and weaknesses so far both as a party and government.

Abdul-kadir called on all APC faithful in the country to rise in the defense of their hard-won but overwhelming mandate of the majority of Nigerians by eschewing all forms of internal conflict of interest and division.

"There is more to gain from expanding the support base of the APC as one solid progressive political movement than getting engrossed in divisive 'crisis management of intra-party squabbles," he said.