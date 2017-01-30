30 January 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Human Settlements Committee On Oversight in Free State

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements will over the coming week undertake an oversight visit to the Free State. The visit is part of the constitutional mandate of the Committee of oversight over the executive.

The main purpose of the visit is to assess the implementation of a comprehensive, integrated human settlement strategy in the province, budget expenditure and performance in meeting service delivery targets set for the 2016/17 financial year, progress in construction of housing for military veterans and progress made on the construction of houses for destitute, special needs and vulnerable people. The Committee will also assess the coordination and management of the beneficiary list and incorporation of backyard dwellers into the provincial housing database.

The Committee will visit various housing projects and will also have interactive sessions with various communities. On the first day, the Committee will meet the MEC, representatives from the national Department of Human Settlements and the Registrar of Deeds.

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.