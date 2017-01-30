South Africa: Human Settlements Committee On Oversight in Free State

document

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements will over the coming week undertake an oversight visit to the Free State. The visit is part of the constitutional mandate of the Committee of oversight over the executive.

The main purpose of the visit is to assess the implementation of a comprehensive, integrated human settlement strategy in the province, budget expenditure and performance in meeting service delivery targets set for the 2016/17 financial year, progress in construction of housing for military veterans and progress made on the construction of houses for destitute, special needs and vulnerable people. The Committee will also assess the coordination and management of the beneficiary list and incorporation of backyard dwellers into the provincial housing database.

The Committee will visit various housing projects and will also have interactive sessions with various communities. On the first day, the Committee will meet the MEC, representatives from the national Department of Human Settlements and the Registrar of Deeds.