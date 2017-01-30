30 January 2017

Malawi: Rihanna in Fun and Games With Malawi Students

Rihanna in Malawi.

Pop star Rihanna continued her tour of promoting education in Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation on Sunday when she visited school going children in central region district of Mchinji.

The celebrity singer shared a video of the fun and games to Twitter, writing, "Today's lit af! Played soccer on a dirt field with the most beautiful kids in Mchingi, Northern Malawi #CLF #GC #GPE."

Apparently, she meant Mchinji and not Mchingi. The district is in central region bordering Zambia and not the north.

The 28-year-old singer's trip is part of her work with the Clara Lionel Foundation -- founded by Rihanna in 2012 -- which aims to increase access and opportunities for children worldwide.

"Global Ambassador for Education @rihanna working with students in Malawi to further the #CLF mission," the organization posted on Twitter.

