South Africa: Stormers Thrash Cheetahs in Harare

The Stormers outscored the Cheetahs by seven tries to one to secure a 43-7 victory in their first warm-up game of the season in Harare on Saturday.

According to the Stormers website , the match formed part of the Old Mutual Super Rugby weekend at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, with the Bulls beating the Lions 38-17 earlier in the day.

The Stormers opened the scoring early on, as centre Damian de Allende crossed for the first try which was converted by flyhalf Kurt Coleman.

The second try came from a strong run from flank Jaco Coetzee, and it was not long before they held a commanding 21-0 lead as replacement scrumhalf Godlen Masimla got over for a third try, with Coleman adding the extras on both occasions.

However, the Stormers were struck a blow when Masimla was shown a yellow card for a deliberate infringement and the Cheetahs had the final say in the first half with a converted try reducing the Stormers' half-time lead to 21-7.

The second half saw Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck make a number of changes, but that would have no impact on their dominance as they ran in a further four tries.

Siya Kolisi, Khanyo Ngcukana, Masimla and Justin Phillips all crossed the whitewash to put the seal on a comprehensive performance in the end which will give the squad a lot of confidence heading into their upcoming warm-up matches against SWD in George on February 4 and the Lions at Newlands on February 11.

Source: Sport24