30 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DCB Targets 31 Percent Deposit Increase to Boost Lending

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — DCB Commercial Bank is targeting to raise its deposits by 31.25 per cent in 2017 after launching agency banking and mobile account registration.

The deposits are expected to increase to Sh147 billion in 2017 from Sh112 billion recorded last year, according to DCB managing director Edmund Mkwawa.

"I believe through our DCB Jirani Agent and DCB Pesa programs we introduced recently, we will pursue more depositors without them reaching our offices and branches," he said.

He hopes that the move will bring positive results because customers will be served at their door steps while others will use mobile phones to access all banking services.

"Although we expect a lot from our newly technological programs, we can't ignore the role of having more branches," he said adding that they plan to open a new branch in Dodoma before the end of this year.

According to him, the bank is also targeting to increase loans to Sh105 billion in 2017 from the currently Sh93 billion.

Speaking during the ceremony of giving a best DCB branch performer award the Vice Chairman of DCB board of directors Prof Lucian Msambichaka said that the bank is stable as their achievements are exceeding the targets.

