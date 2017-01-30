Kenya: Art From the Lakeside Returns to Nairobi

Artists from Western Kenya have returned to Nairobi for their annual art show.

The Lake Basin Art Group is an association that showcases the work of artists based near Lake Victoria. Its talent bag includes painters, sculptors, photographers, jewellery makers, graphic and interior designers.

The exhibition at the Nairobi National Museum has paintings from upcoming and experienced artists, depicting everyday people and places.

In Slum Market and Rhythm, Maurice Opyio makes a collage from kitenge fabric pieces attached to canvas with acrylic paints to capture markets and musical instruments.

Patrick Adoyo has a number of colourful, oil-on-canvas paintings depicting women. I found Sky Dancers, a blue, green and red piece of three dancers, the most interesting of his works on display.

Adoyo established the Lake Basin Art Group when he retired from the National Museums of Kenya and took up painting fulltime.

The influence of Lake Victoria is visible in images of boats and fishermen. The pink and grey colours of the sky in Willis Otieno's The Voyage are in the mosaic style the artist has become well known for. It is a partly abstract painting of birds flying above boats reflected in the water.

Otieno is a man of different techniques. To Market is a portrait of two of women carrying baskets of fish of their heads, painted on a pair of denim jeans. Contemporary painting The Lone Trecker shows the lower legs of a woman walking in slippers. The legs and folds of the skirt are painted with precision.

Edward Orato is a seasoned painter who has exhibited in Kenya and Europe. His untitled semi-realistic painting of a street scene is one of the finest at the show.

It has the distinctive Orato features of straight lines and sunny yellow colour. In Town I and Town II Orato has opted for mixed media using fabrics, pieces from juice packages and newspaper cuttings to create a medley of town life in acrylics.